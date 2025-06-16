Federico Gatti has emerged as one of the most reliable defenders in the Juventus squad and has attracted attention from several clubs within Italy and abroad. Since joining from Frosinone, he has steadily established himself as a key figure in the Bianconeri’s back line, earning recognition for his consistent performances.

Juventus value the contribution of the Italy international and are reportedly working on extending his contract. The club are understood to be offering improved terms as they look to secure his long-term future. Discussions have progressed positively, and there is already an agreement in principle for a renewal, which would reflect his growing importance within the team.

Napoli maintains interest despite contract talks

Despite Juventus’s intention to keep hold of Gatti, interest from rival clubs has not diminished. Napoli has shown concrete appreciation for the defender and continues to monitor his situation closely. Their manager, Antonio Conte, is reported to be a long-time admirer of Gatti and had identified him as a potential signing as early as the January transfer window.

Conte is looking to strengthen his team and believes Gatti would be a strong addition. The interest from Napoli is understood to be serious enough for the player to consider, although Juventus are unlikely to sanction a move to a direct Serie A rival.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Gatti expected to stay at Juventus

According to journalist Orazio Accomando, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the defender’s priority is to remain in Turin. He explained: “Federico Gatti’s will is to continue wearing the Juventus shirt. Napoli’s appreciation is concrete, but as of today the chances of a renewal are higher than his farewell.”

Gatti’s development has been one of the more positive stories for Juventus in recent seasons. While outside interest remains, both the club and the player appear aligned in their desire to continue the partnership, and a formal announcement of a new deal could follow soon.