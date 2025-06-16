On Sunday, Juventus held their first training session on American soil as they resumed their preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The first expanded edition of the global tournament is taking place in the United States between June 14 and July 13.

The competition has already kicked off on Saturday with a meeting between Egyptian giants Al Ahli and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, and it ended in a goalless draw.

As for Juventus, their adventure will begin on Wednesday when they take on UAE giants Al Ain in Washington, DC.

In the meantime, Igor Tudor’s men are camping in West Virginia to prepare for the awaited contest. The Italians held their first training session on Sunday, and it offered the fans a few clues about the availability of some of the doubtful players.

Juventus hold first training session in West Virginia

Igor Tudor in training (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to IlBianconero, Manuel Locatelli and Arkadiusz Milik only trained partially with the group, while working separately for the rest of the session.

The Polish striker has been out of action for 12 months with a knee injury that utterly wrecked his campaign. He underwent a couple of surgeries, but his return has been delayed several times by devastating relapses.

Tudor decided to add Milik to his Club World Cup squad, but most observers don’t expect him to take part in the action.

The latest on Locatelli, Milik & Bremer

As for Locatelli, he picked up a knock during his stay with the Italian national team. The manager will be desperate to have the club captain at his disposal, as he’s reportedly considered one of his six ‘untouchable’ stars.

Gleison Bremer is another ‘unsellable’ player in Tudor’s book, but like Milik, he’s been out of action for way too long to be considered for a playing role in this tournament. His last appearance was in a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig when he left the pitch with a torn ACL.

The Brazilian defender only warmed up with his teammates before undergoing differentiated work. Nevertheless, Bremer’s return to the training ground is considered an encouraging sign on its own.