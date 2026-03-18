Juventus are currently fighting for a place in the top four of Serie A, competing with Como and AS Roma. With Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli occupying the first three positions in the standings, Juventus are focused on securing a Champions League spot. Despite the challenges, there remains optimism around Turin, as the Bianconeri have improved their form in recent weeks and are determined to finish the season strongly.

Juventus Still Have Hope

According to Tuttojuve, Gigi Maifredi believes Juventus can still finish higher than the fourth spot. He said, “For me, there are still three Champions League spots open. Except Inter, who will surely be the title winners, Milan and Napoli are still in contention. So Juve could finish even higher than fourth place.” His comments reflect the view that, although Juventus face tough competition, there is still an opportunity to climb the table if the team maintains its recent momentum.

AC Milan and Napoli are not mathematically guaranteed a top-four finish, which leaves the door open for Juventus. The Bianconeri have shown signs of improvement at the right time, but Como and Roma remain stubborn opponents who will fight for every point until the end of the season. Success in the final weeks depends heavily on Juventus’ ability to maintain consistent performances and secure maximum points in the remaining fixtures.

The Path Forward

Juve’s focus now is on their own performances rather than relying on the results of their competitors. Winning as many games as possible and avoiding any slip-ups is essential if they aim to finish inside the top three or at least secure fourth place. With the season entering its final stages, every match carries significant weight, and Juventus’ ambition is to make the most of the remaining opportunities. If they can sustain their current form and maintain discipline on the pitch, a strong finish in Serie A is within reach.