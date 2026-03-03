Radja Nainggolan worked closely with Luciano Spalletti during their time at AS Roma, and the manager clearly left a lasting impression on him. The former Belgium international has long been regarded as a difficult character, with several of his previous coaches finding him challenging to manage. His well-documented habits of heavy drinking and smoking were frequently cited as factors that influenced both his performances and the overall trajectory of his career.

Despite these concerns, Spalletti recognised Nainggolan’s undeniable talent and believed he could make a significant contribution to his team. The manager made a concerted effort to shield him from distractions that might derail his progress, and that guidance proved effective. Under Spalletti’s leadership, Nainggolan enjoyed one of the most productive spells of his career, delivering performances that highlighted his quality and influence on the pitch.

A Defining Professional Relationship

Nainggolan has now reflected on their time together and the unique bond they shared. He acknowledged that Spalletti’s trust and belief played a decisive role in maintaining his focus and extracting the best from him as a player. The coach’s man management approach was instrumental in fostering a strong professional connection that benefited both the individual and the team.

Spalletti, an experienced manager, has built a reputation for forming close relationships with select players, ensuring they feel valued while maintaining high standards within the squad.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nainggolan’s Tribute

He said via Calciomercato:

“They said that if I didn’t drink and smoke, I could play for Real, but without my lifestyle, I wouldn’t have been happy and I wouldn’t have performed as I did. We had a wonderful connection. He was the best coach I’ve had in my career. His vision of football was written in my skin. As a person, he’s very unique, but when he loves you, he loves you. When you feel his trust, you understand what kind of person he is, but he’s not someone who easily accepts everyone. He builds certain types of relationships with a couple of players, and when you’re part of them, you feel what he can give you. I had this relationship with him.”