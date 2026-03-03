Juventus have pursued Randal Kolo Muani in each of the last two transfer windows and are reportedly prepared to renew their interest. The French forward spent the second half of last season on their books and made a strong impression, prompting discussions over a further spell in Turin. However, the Bianconeri were unable to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, and he subsequently moved to Tottenham.

He is spending this season on loan at the Premier League club, and Juventus attempted to interrupt that arrangement in January in order to bring him back, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Despite those complications, Kolo Muani remains highly regarded in Turin, having demonstrated his quality and reliability during his previous stint.

Continued Admiration in Turin

Although his current team in England is enduring a difficult campaign, his loan status offers flexibility and the possibility of a change in the summer. According to Calciomercato, he remains a player much admired by Juventus, who are determined to secure his services when the transfer window reopens.

The Bianconeri’s long-standing interest underlines their belief that he can contribute meaningfully to their ambitions. His versatility and technical attributes align with the tactical requirements of the squad, making him an attractive option once again.

Randal Kolo Muani ((Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Potential Summer Move

Juventus are reportedly hopeful of retaining Dusan Vlahovic and would envisage Kolo Muani serving as his deputy, replicating the arrangement from the second half of last season. There is also an expectation that a permanent transfer could now be feasible, as Paris Saint-Germain may be prepared to sanction his departure for a lower fee than was demanded last summer.

If negotiations progress favourably, Juventus could finally secure a player they have pursued persistently, reinforcing their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.