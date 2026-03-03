Stefano Mattei observed Juventus’ comeback against AS Roma and believes the team has given themselves a genuine opportunity to secure a Champions League spot. The Bianconeri had faced the prospect of falling seven points behind Roma, particularly after trailing 3-1, but their determination enabled them to fight back and earn a valuable point.

Despite a slow start to the match, Juventus delivered one of its most spirited performances in recent memory, demonstrating the confidence and resilience needed to recover from challenging situations. While a victory would have been ideal, the draw reinforces the team’s belief that they can compete effectively in the race for the fourth position. The result also highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency and addressing early-game lapses to convert more opportunities in future fixtures.

Juventus’ Determination and Confidence

The Roma match underlined Juventus’ ability to respond under pressure, with the squad showing renewed confidence in their capacity to overturn deficits. This resilience will be crucial as they aim to win the majority, if not all, of their remaining games to secure a top-four finish. Draws alone are unlikely to be sufficient, making each fixture an opportunity to strengthen their position in the league standings.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Mattei on the Top-Four Race

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is the one who benefits, because Napoli would have drawn, Milan would have drawn, but it wouldn’t have changed much, given that Inter have already won the Scudetto. Juve would have slipped to -7, which would have been a big problem. Now, however, with the head-to-head record in their favor and at -3, with 11 matchdays to play, they can do it.”

Mattei emphasised the strategic importance of the result, noting that the draw maintained Juventus’ competitive edge while keeping them within striking distance of their rivals. The combination of resilience, confidence, and favourable head-to-head statistics suggests that the team remains well-positioned to challenge for a Champions League qualification spot as the season progresses.