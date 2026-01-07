Weston McKennie has long been one of the standout performers in the Juventus squad and continues to deliver strong performances under Luciano Spalletti. His versatility and reliability have made him a valuable asset, particularly for a team that often relies on players capable of adapting to different tactical demands.

Wherever the American midfielder is deployed, he consistently performs to a high standard. This adaptability has been a significant advantage for a Juventus side that requires leadership and commitment during demanding periods of the season. As a result, the club are keen to ensure they maximise the benefit of having McKennie within the group, especially as his future in Turin appears increasingly uncertain.

Importance to the Juventus squad

McKennie has maintained excellent form over the last few seasons, and his influence has been evident in almost every appearance. Despite Juventus boasting several world-class players, he frequently stands out through his energy, tactical awareness, and willingness to contribute in all phases of play. These qualities have endeared him to supporters, who would like to see him remain part of the squad beyond the current campaign.

However, Juventus are also aware of the wider market interest in the midfielder. Given his consistent performances, McKennie is likely to attract attention from numerous clubs. Losing such an important player on a free transfer would represent a significant setback, and the club are determined to avoid that scenario if possible.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Contract uncertainty clouds future

While Juventus are eager to retain McKennie, negotiations over his future appear to be complicated. Fans are increasingly anxious for clarity, knowing that this could be his final season at the club if an agreement is not reached. The uncertainty has added pressure on the club to resolve the situation in a way that protects its long-term interests.

According to Tuttojuve, McKennie currently seems more likely to leave than stay, as the American is seeking higher wages than Juventus is prepared to offer. This difference in expectations has placed his future in doubt, despite his importance to the team.

Unless a compromise can be found, Juventus may be forced to consider alternatives. For now, McKennie remains a key figure on the pitch, but his long-term place at the club is far from secure.