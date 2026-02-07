Federico Gatti has remained one of the most important and loyal players at Juventus since his arrival, consistently demonstrating commitment and reliability whenever called upon. Over time, his performances have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, with many monitoring his situation in the hope of securing his signature if the opportunity arises.

The defender has often played a significant role for the Bianconeri, establishing himself as a dependable option in their back line. For a long period, Juventus viewed him as a player they would not consider trading under any circumstances. His dedication and professionalism earned him trust within the squad and appreciation from supporters.

Changing Role Under Spalletti

However, circumstances have shifted under Luciano Spalletti, with Gatti losing his regular place in the starting eleven. Juventus now boast considerable depth in defence, with several high quality options competing for limited places. As a result, the club may need to reassess Gatti’s role and future, particularly if he continues to feature less prominently.

Given the strength of their defensive unit, Juventus could afford to sell him for a suitable fee without weakening the squad. Such a move would also provide an opportunity to balance the squad and potentially reinvest elsewhere. Despite this, the club showed little willingness to let him leave during the most recent transfer window.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Milan Interest Rejected

A report from Calciomercato claims that AC Milan attempted to sign Gatti in the January transfer window, making a late approach to bring him in on loan. Juventus were not convinced by the proposal and chose to reject the offer, preferring to retain the defender for the remainder of the season. That decision forced Milan to turn their attention to alternative targets.

For now, Gatti will remain in Turin and continue to provide depth and experience to the squad. However, his long term future remains uncertain. Once the season concludes, discussions around his role could resurface, especially if his playing time does not increase. Juventus may then be more open to considering offers, making his situation one to watch closely in the months ahead.