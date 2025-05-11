BOLOGNA, ITALY - MAY 04: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus gestures during the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on May 04, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Igor Tudor have major selection headaches to resolve ahead of next Sunday’s clash against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are currently embroiled in an epic race for the fourth Champions League which also involves Roma, Lazio, Bologna, Fiorentina and possibly Milan.

The Old Lady almost gained a comprehensive advantage by beating the Biancocelesti at the Stadio Olimpico, but Matias Vecino pulled off a late equaliser to keep both sides level.

Juve’s Roman trip yielded more problems than headaches, as three players earned suspensions for next week’s contest.

Three Juventus players will be suspended against Udinese

Pierre Kalulu foolishly got himself sent off for hitting Taty Castellanos in the face, so the Frenchman’s campaign might be over already.

Moreover, Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Savona picked up their fifth bookings of the season, so they’ll be serving one-match bans.

In addition to the suspended players, Lloyd Kelly, Teun Koopmeiners and Andrea Cambiaso remain on the sidelines, and might not be fit enough to play in the penultimate round of the season.

So how will Tudor cope with this emergency situation?

According to JuventusNews24, Manuel Locatelli will play as a stopgap defender alongside Federico Gatti and Renato Veiga.

Tudor must improvise new solutions

With the Juventus captain dropping into a deeper role, Douglas Luiz should get a rare chance to start in the middle of the park alongside Weston McKennie.

Alberto Costa only picked up a cramp on Saturday, so he should fully fit next weekend to take the right flank, while Timothy Weah keeps his place on the left.

Kenan Yildiz returns from a two-match ban to start as an attacking midfielder, likely alongside Nico Gonzalez, while Randal Kolo Muani should keep his place in attack.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Locatelli, Renato Veiga; Alberto Costa, McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Weah; Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez; Vlahovic.