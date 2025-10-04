Juventus is looking to get the most from Dusan Vlahovic until the end of the season, despite rumours suggesting that he could be sold in January. The men in black and white are currently enjoying one of the best versions of Vlahovic, and the club have continued to work as hard as possible to ensure that the striker keeps delivering at the highest level. His consistent performances have been a key factor in Juventus’s recent form, and it is clear that he remains central to their attacking plans.

Igor Tudor considers Vlahovic a crucial part of his current strategy, but questions remain regarding his future beyond this season. Juventus have several top players capable of influencing any match, yet DV9 stands out as one of the most important stars in the squad. His ability to consistently perform and contribute to the team’s efforts has made him indispensable, at least for the remainder of the current campaign. The club are focused on getting the best from him while he is available, ensuring that his talent is fully utilised during the critical stages of the season.

Juventus’s Approach to Vlahovic’s Future

From an external perspective, Juventus appear willing to retain Vlahovic. However, a report on Calciomercato provides insight into what is occurring behind the scenes. Despite multiple reports suggesting that offers have been rejected, the report claims that Juventus have never formally entered discussions regarding a new deal with the striker. This indicates a potential disconnect between the club’s public stance and its internal approach to contract negotiations. While the club reportedly want him to stay, it seems they may have accepted that discussing a new deal at this stage could be fruitless.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Maximising Performance in the Short Term

In the meantime, Juventus are prioritising immediate performance over long-term planning. Vlahovic continues to impress each time he steps onto the pitch, and the Bianconeri remain committed to extracting the maximum from his abilities while he is still available. The focus is on ensuring that the team benefits from his talent for as long as possible, particularly as the season progresses and every point becomes increasingly significant. The current strategy emphasises utilising Vlahovic’s strengths and maintaining his high level of contribution until the end of the campaign.

Ultimately, Juventus must concentrate on achieving the best results with the resources they currently have. While speculation about Vlahovic’s future persists, the priority is to make full use of his presence on the field, ensuring that both the player and the team continue to perform at their optimum level.