Under Igor Tudor, Michele di Gregorio has been the undisputed first choice between the posts, yet the manager surprised many by starting Mattia Perin against Villarreal in midweek. The decision marked a rare change, considering that Perin has been on the sidelines since the start of the year. Despite the long absence, the goalkeeper performed commendably, and Juventus came close to securing victory in the match.

The performance reminded supporters and analysts alike that Perin remains a high-quality option. The Bianconeri value him as a top goalkeeper, and having such a reliable second choice is considered a major asset for the club. Strong competition in goal also ensures that the team has depth and resilience, qualities that can prove vital during a long and demanding season.

Tudor’s Tactical Decision

With Juventus now preparing to face AC Milan in Serie A, attention has turned to whether Perin will retain his place or whether Di Gregorio will immediately return. The upcoming fixture is of great importance for those in Turin, and Tudor is expected to rely on the players he believes will give the side the best chance of success. Perin’s solid display has prompted debate, yet questions remain over whether it will be enough to dislodge Di Gregorio from his starting role.

According to Tuttojuve, Di Gregorio will resume his place in goal for the AC Milan match. The report suggests that the current hierarchy is unlikely to change as long as Tudor remains in charge. This reinforces the notion that while Perin is a dependable alternative, Di Gregorio continues to be the trusted first-choice goalkeeper at Juventus.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Strength in Depth

Both Perin and Di Gregorio are highly regarded for their abilities, and Juventus are fortunate to have two experienced and talented goalkeepers available. This provides security and flexibility for the manager, allowing him to make tactical adjustments without compromising quality. Tudor will need to manage this situation wisely, ensuring that both goalkeepers remain motivated and prepared for the challenges ahead.

The upcoming encounter with AC Milan will test Juventus’ resolve, and having such strength in depth in goal could prove to be a decisive factor over the course of the campaign.