Ciccio Graziani has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ attacking options, using their recent match against Atalanta as a case study. The Bianconeri went into the game seeking a crucial victory, but despite their efforts, they found it extremely difficult to break down the Bergamo side’s resolute defence.

Openda Versus Vlahović

In that fixture, Igor Tudor chose to start with Lois Openda as the central striker, favouring his pace and movement to stretch the opposition’s back line. While the decision was tactically logical, it failed to bring the desired outcome. Atalanta’s defensive structure proved exceptionally difficult to penetrate, with Juventus struggling to create clear chances despite persistent attacking moves. Even after La Dea were reduced to ten men, they continued to frustrate their visitors with disciplined organisation and compact defending.

Graziani, analysing the performance, argued that the match called for a different type of forward. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he explained, “For the type of match (against Atalanta), #Vlahovic was much more preferable. At half-time, I was pleased when they didn’t take Openda off at the end of the first half to bring Vlahovic on. I was intrigued to see the strikers. But they played too little. For me, Juve with Vlahovic as a striker is more competitive.”

His comments underline the ongoing debate over which forward best suits Juventus’ style in particular situations. While Openda provides speed and direct running, Vlahović brings physical presence, hold-up play and clinical finishing, qualities that could arguably have been more effective against Atalanta’s well-organised defence.

Striking Options Under Evaluation

Juventus are fortunate to have multiple strikers at their disposal, giving them the flexibility to alter their approach depending on the opponent. Rotating between forwards can make the team less predictable and allow Tudor to adapt tactically within matches. However, as Graziani highlighted, such decisions will not always yield immediate success, and finding the right balance remains a work in progress.

Tudor is still evaluating the full strengths of his squad and learning which combinations work best in specific scenarios. While some choices may attract scrutiny, the manager’s broader aim is to ensure Juventus remain competitive across all competitions. With time, consistency and careful management of his attacking options, Tudor is expected to refine his approach and make selections that maximise the team’s potential.

For now, supporters trust that the coach will continue to learn from these experiences. As the season advances, his decision-making in critical moments will play a vital role in shaping Juventus’ fortunes.