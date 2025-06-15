Juventus are among the European clubs currently taking part in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which officially got underway today in the United States. The Bianconeri join Inter Milan as the two Italian representatives, and both clubs will be looking to leave a strong impression on and off the pitch during their stay in North America.

Juventus’ inclusion in the tournament is particularly notable, considering they did not feature in European competition during the 2023 to 2024 season. Their qualification highlights the long-term performance coefficient used by UEFA and FIFA to determine Club World Cup participation, further confirming Juve’s status as a historically dominant force in Italian football.

Financial motivation plays a central role in Juventus’ campaign

Although there is great value in the global exposure the event offers, particularly in a key commercial market like the United States, Juventus are likely to be even more focused on the financial potential the competition represents. As one of the most commercially driven football clubs in Europe, maximising revenue opportunities is always high on the club’s strategic agenda.

A report from Calciomercato explains that Juventus have already earned around 20 million euros by simply qualifying for the competition. From there, the financial rewards continue to increase. Each group stage victory will bring in 1.9 million euros, with 900 thousand euros awarded for a draw. Progressing through each knockout round comes with significant financial incentives, with 7 million euros awarded for reaching the round of sixteen and an additional 12.2 million euros guaranteed for a place in the quarterfinals.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus aiming to combine performance and revenue

If Juventus advance to the semifinal, they will receive 19.5 million euros, with 27.9 million euros set aside for the finalists. The eventual champions are set to collect a further 37.2 million euros, underlining the substantial sums on offer at this tournament.

With those figures in mind, Juventus will approach this competition with a clear understanding of the financial stakes involved. The players and coaching staff are expected to take the matches seriously, not just for sporting glory but also for the economic boost success could bring to the club during this pivotal rebuilding phase.