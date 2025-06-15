Manchester City reportedly showed interest in signing Andrea Cambiaso during the January transfer window, and Juventus fully anticipated a concrete offer. That approach, however, never materialised, not in January, nor thus far in the current summer window. Despite ongoing speculation, the Premier League side has yet to make a move for the Italian left-back, leaving Juventus to keep their expectations in check.

On the other hand, Cambiaso is far from being the only Juventus player on Manchester City’s radar. The Citizens are understood to be eyeing Nicolo Savona as well, reaffirming their interest in bolstering several positions. Meanwhile, Juventus continue its efforts to refresh the squad, recognising that meaningful reinforcements are contingent on securing significant transfer income.

Surprise Rumours Linking Di Gregorio to Manchester

In a somewhat unexpected development, Michele di Gregorio has emerged as the latest Juve player to be linked with a transfer to Manchester City. According to Calciomercato, City are intrigued by the goalkeeper, viewing him as a possible replacement for Ederson, should the Brazilian opt to leave. Di Gregorio, who joined Juventus recently from Monza, has impressed with his shot-stopping and distribution skills, attributes that fit the modern, ball-playing keeper profile.

City’s interest is thought to go beyond speculative gossip. They are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to consider a serious approach if Ederson departs. This puts Juventus in a tricky position: they must weigh the value of retaining a promising new signing against the potential financial benefit of a lucrative sale.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus Weighs Tactical Needs Against Financial Realities

Juventus are in the process of balancing sporting ambition with economic pragmatism. The club recognise that to strengthen in key areas such as midfield and attack, they may need to sell players, perhaps even those just signed. Di Gregorio’s emergence as a transfer target highlights this delicate balancing act.

On one hand, Juventus values stability and continuity in goal, particularly with a newcomer who has already shown promise. On the other hand, the prospect of substantial revenue from a City led bid could significantly enhance their ability to invest across the squad. If Manchester City were to present an offer that exceeds the fee paid to Monza, it may be viewed as a savvy piece of business.