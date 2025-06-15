Igor Tudor has made his intentions clear regarding his interest in working once again with Nuno Tavares at Juventus, following their successful spell together at Olympique Marseille. The left-back, who recently completed a permanent move to Lazio after impressing on loan from Arsenal, is now being considered for a transfer to Turin.

Tavares enjoyed a solid campaign in Serie A last season, showing qualities that align closely with Tudor’s tactical approach. His familiarity with the manager’s system and expectations from their time in Ligue 1 has made him an appealing option as Juventus look to reshape their squad.

Juventus Open to Player-Swap Possibility

Although Lazio have only just finalised the defender’s signing, the club are reportedly open to his sale should the right offer materialise. Juventus are aware of this stance and is expected to make a formal move in the coming weeks, though negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward.

Lazio is known for their tough negotiating position and is determined to turn a profit on Tavares. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus may consider including Samuel Mbangula in the deal in order to meet Lazio’s valuation and improve the likelihood of securing the transfer.

This potential player-plus-cash offer could be key in breaking the deadlock, particularly as Lazio are unwilling to entertain discounts on a player they believe holds increasing market value.

Tavares Seen as a Tactical Fit for Tudor

Juventus are committed to providing Tudor with the resources he needs to succeed, and bringing in players already familiar with his demands could be vital in the early stages of his tenure. Tavares has previously thrived under the Croatian manager, and his attributes make him a strong candidate to fill the left-sided role in the team.

With the transfer window still open, Juventus have time to pursue this deal, but must act decisively. Tavares’ performances in Italy last season showed clear promise, and under Tudor’s guidance once again, he could become a key figure in the Bianconeri’s setup.