Nuno Tavares has become a player in high demand after delivering a number of impressive performances while on loan at Lazio last season. The Portuguese left-back initially joined the Serie A side from Arsenal on a temporary basis, and during his spell in Rome, he earned widespread praise for his consistency and athleticism.

Lazio were clearly impressed by what they saw and acted quickly to make his move permanent. The agreement with the Premier League club included a buy option, which Lazio have now activated. This means Tavares is officially their player, but his future may still lie elsewhere.

Juventus Consider Move for Tavares

Juventus have taken note of his progress and are keen to secure his signature this summer. The men in black and white are constantly working to improve their squad and believe Tavares could provide a significant upgrade on the left side of their defence. His strength in duels and ability to get forward have made him one of the more promising full-backs currently playing in Italy.

While Lazio would prefer to retain the defender’s services, they are reportedly open to a sale for the right fee. This reflects the economic realities of modern football, where even newly signed players can be sold quickly if it benefits the club financially. Interest from Juventus and other European sides has not gone unnoticed in Rome.

Lazio’s Valuation May Prove Problematic

As cited by Tuttojuve, Lazio has set a firm asking price of 45 million euros for the defender. This valuation is intended to reflect both his performances and the level of interest he has attracted from top clubs. Juventus are believed to be seriously considering an offer, but such a high fee may cause hesitation.

Tavares has proven himself capable in Serie A, and his qualities would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the Juventus squad. However, the club must consider whether the investment aligns with its current financial strategy. For now, he remains a Lazio player, but the situation could evolve quickly if an acceptable offer is received.