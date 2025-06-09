Juventus are reportedly determined to sign a new player on the left flank, as Lazio’s Nuno Tavares emerges as the priority target.

Even though Andrea Cambiaso could stay, the Bianconeri could do with some reinforcement in the wingback department. Moreover, the Italian international can be equally influential on the right side, so the arrival of a left-back wouldn’t necessarily hint at a summer departure.

On Sunday, sources in the Italian media claimed that Juventus have set their sights on Sassuolo’s Josh Doig.

But while the Scotsman represents a promising profile, the Old Lady has a bigger fish to fry.

Nuno Tavares tops Juventus wishlist

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Tavares remains the first name on the shortlist for the Bianconeri hierarchy despite the recent managerial overhaul.

The 25-year-old arrived in the Italian capital last summer, spending his campaign on loan at Lazio before sealing a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

The Portuguese star was a true revelation at the start of the season, as opposition defences struggled to deal with his incredible pace and vicious runs. He delivered eight assists in his first eight Serie A appearances.

Lazio set their asking price for Nuno Tavares

Sadly for Tavares, his second half of the season was plagued by recurring muscle problems which halted his momentum.

Nevertheless, the former Benfica star remains an intriguing profile for many, as even Al-Hilal have tried to acquire his services in recent hours. Nonetheless, Lazio rejected the €25 million offer, considering it too low, as revealed by Alfredo Pedulla via The Laziali.

As the source explains, Lazio president Claudio Lotito won’t accept any offers below €30 million. Hence, it remains to be seen if Juventus would be willing to meet the Aquile’s valuation.