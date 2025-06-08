Juventus will be looking to bolster their flanks this summer, as Sassuolo’s Josh Doig surfaces as a potential transfer target.

With Igor Tudor looking increasingly likely to stay for next season, the Bianconeri will need some reinforcement in the wingback department.

The club has reportedly made a U-turn on Andrea Cambiaso who might be set to stay after all, but the likes of Alberto Costa and Nicolo Savona are facing uncertain futures, while Juan Cabal is still recovering from a horrific ACL injury he suffered in November.

So according to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have set their sights on Doig, a profile appreciated by Tudor.

Igor Tudor is a fan of Sassuolo’s Josh Doig

The Scotsman is a youth product of Hearts and Hibernian who has been plying his trade in Italian football since making the move to Hellas Verona in the summer of 2022.

After impressing at the Bentegodi, Sassuolo splashed €6.5 million to secure his services in January 2024.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he ended up sinking with the ship, as the Emilians were relegated to Serie B by the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Neroverdi kept their composure and managed to seal a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

How much would Josh Doig cost Juventus?

Led by the likes of Domenico Berardi and Armand Lauriente, Sassuolo absolutely dominated Serie B, while Doig managed to impress on the left flank, making 29 appearances while contributing with one goal and an assist.

The source adds that the Edinburgh native has a market value of €5 million, but Juventus will likely have to splash a higher figure to convince the Serie B champions to sell him.

Doig is tied to Sassuolo with a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.