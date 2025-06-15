Juventus’ preparations for the FIFA Club World Cup have encountered a minor disruption, as their first scheduled training session in the United States was cancelled due to a delay following their arrival. The Italian giants, who are one of two clubs representing Serie A in the expanded competition, are currently based in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Having made a stop in Washington before reaching their training base, the Bianconeri were set to hold a light session designed to help players stretch and recover from the long journey. However, logistical issues meant that the initial workout did not go ahead as planned.

Training Begins with Revised Schedule

According to Il Bianconero, the scheduled training session was cancelled upon arrival, with the team instead set to begin full preparations this morning local time, which corresponds to the afternoon in Italy. The session was expected to be light in nature, focusing on loosening up muscles after the lengthy flight rather than any intensive tactical work.

Despite the minor setback, Juventus remain focused and determined as they prepare to launch their campaign in the Club World Cup. The squad is fully expected to resume normal training activities without further delays as they adjust to their surroundings in the United States.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Juventus Set Sights on Al Ain Opener

Juventus’ first match in the tournament will see them face Al Ain in the early hours of 19 June. The UAE-based side will be eager to test themselves against top European opposition, and the fixture represents a meaningful opportunity for both clubs.

While Al Ain are expected to put up a competitive fight, Juventus will approach the game as favourites and are confident of securing a positive result. The tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the Bianconeri to showcase their quality on a global stage, and every effort is being made to ensure they are well prepared despite the initial scheduling hiccup.

The cancellation of the first session is unlikely to impact the squad’s overall readiness, and with several days remaining before their opening fixture, there is ample time to make the necessary adjustments and settle into full tournament mode.