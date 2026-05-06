Luciano Spalletti wants his Juventus players to remain focused and continue winning matches as they pursue a top-four finish this season. The Bianconeri are determined to secure their place among the leading teams, but the margin for error remains slim as the campaign approaches its decisive stage.

Juventus are working hard to ensure that rivals such as AS Roma do not overtake them in the standings. Maintaining consistency will be essential, and the squad understands that they must perform at a high level in every remaining fixture to achieve their objective.

Maintaining Standards Under Pressure

Spalletti has built a reputation for motivating his players and encouraging them to compete at their highest level. His influence has been evident, with the squad showing trust in his leadership and tactical approach throughout the season.

However, the team must now demonstrate resilience and maintain their standards during a challenging run of matches. The coming weeks will require both physical and mental strength, particularly as the pressure intensifies in the race for qualification.

The players are aware of what is at stake and will be expected to respond with improved performances to keep their ambitions on track.

Recent Setback Highlights Challenges

Juventus faltered in their most recent match, drawing 1-1 against Hellas Verona, a side battling relegation. This result has underlined the importance of avoiding complacency, especially against teams lower in the table.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Spalletti continues to remind his players of the responsibility that comes with representing Juventus, emphasising that a certain standard must be upheld in every match.

The squad will have further opportunities before the end of the season to demonstrate that they have taken this message on board. Their response in upcoming fixtures will ultimately determine whether they can secure a place in the top four and meet the expectations set by their manager.