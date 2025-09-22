Juventus manager Igor Tudor didn’t mince his words following the controversial refereeing episodes that hampered his team in Verona, and for that, he earned the appreciation of the black-and-white crowds.

The Bianconeri had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Gialloblu, but most experts and pundits agree that Antonio Rapuano (and the VAR) committed two grave mistakes that played in Verona’s favour.

The match official awarded the home side a dubious spot-kick for a handball on Joao Mario, which resulted in the equaliser, while Gift Orban should have been sent off for a nasty elbow on Federico Gatti’s face.

Juventus impeded by controversial refereeing decisions in Verona

This shambolic display will reportedly see Rapuano demoted to Serie B for at least a few weeks, but for Juventus, the damage is irreparable.

Therefore, Tudor was livid in his post-match interviews, voicing his irritation with the refereeing.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“If you stay quiet and polite and just suffer, it’s not good,” was one of the Croatian’s lines after the injustice his team suffered at the Bentegodi.

As Tuttosport explains, the manager’s stance has consolidated his status as a true leader, not only in the locker room, but also for the supporters who have found a man who shares their passion and is willing to defend the club whenever required.

Igor Tudor rises to Juventus defence

The Turin-based newspaper notes how Tudor had witnessed three of his players (Yildiz, Kalulu and Cambiaso) getting sent off for almost identical offences in recent months after being spotted by the VAR, which somehow failed to spot Orban’s assault on Gatti.

Hence, the source goes on to note how the episode that unfolded in Verona was only the latest of several incidents that saw Juventus being punished, while others escaped unscathed, including the Prisma and Plusvalenza cases, which earned the club a ten-point deduction in the 2022/23 campaign.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport warns Tudor, that while the club’s supporters are fully behind him in his tirade, he will have to deliver the right results on the pitch, as this demanding fanbase expects the team to win, regardless of the circumstances.