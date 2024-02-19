Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco was hoping to teach Juventus loanee Dean Huijsen a lesson in old-school fashion.

The 18-year-old started at the back for Roma in the regional derby against the Canarini, with their fans jeering him from the get-go.

Last month, the Dutchman was on the cusp of joining fellow Juventus loanees Matias Soulé, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea at Di Francesco’s court. However, he ended up subbing the Serie B champions after receiving an invitation to the Italian capital from José Mourinho.

The Frosinone faithful obviously took it as a slight, so they decided to target the young man with jeering whistles.

Yet, Huijsen had the last laugh by scoring a stunning pearler. He ran with the ball from the halfway line, skipped past his marker like a genuine winger before finding the far corner with a splendid shot.

The young defender then celebrated by shushing the home crowd, earning himself a yellow card in the process. Daniele De Rossi then hauled off him at half-time to avoid a second booking.

For his part, Di Francesco certainly wasn’t pleased with the youngster’s action, admitting that he wanted to give him a slap.

“We don’t want to delve too much into this matter, as he could have been my player. He wanted to come here, I’m sorry because what he did was disrespectful,” said the Frosinone boss in his interview with DAZN following his side’s 0-3 defeat via ilBianconero.

“But I think he will learn, he’s a boy who has shown he has quality. Good for him that he went to play for Roma but he must be respectful.

“He’s young and ought to make mistakes, but should understand that some things cannot be done.

“I would have liked to slap him because he is young and can make mistakes but he must not be disrespectful.

“He was wrong in the gesture he made, disrespecting both my team and the crowd because, I repeat, he wanted to join us.

“We had spoken at the time and he was curious to know some things and then he found himself at another club.”

Huijsen joined Roma on a dry loan in January, so he should make his return to Juventus in the summer.