Juventus have reportedly given several of their players the weekend off to rest as they await the return of their teammates from international duty. With many Bianconeri stars currently away representing their countries, including Teun Koopmeiners, the club has opted to allow those remaining at the Allianz Stadium some time to recover and prepare.

Juventus Players Resting Ahead of International Returns

Among the players left behind are Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, who have largely missed their national team squads for the October fixtures due to injury. Despite their absence from international duty, these players have been training in preparation for Juventus’ upcoming match against Como next weekend. In a bid to manage their workload and avoid unnecessary fatigue, manager Igor Tudor has decided to give the squad a short break over the weekend.

According to Tuttojuve, the players will not train until Monday, at which point they will begin to reintegrate some of the returning international stars. Tudor’s decision reflects an understanding of the importance of rest, particularly for those who have been recovering from injuries or maintaining fitness while others are away. By avoiding overloading his squad, the manager aims to ensure that the players remain fresh and ready for the challenges ahead.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Preparing for a Crucial Match Against Como

The timing of the rest period is particularly important, as Juventus need positive results following a difficult run of form. With the team facing pressure to secure victories, the upcoming fixture against Como represents a crucial opportunity to gain momentum. Remaining winless could increase scrutiny on Tudor’s role as manager, making it essential that the squad returns from the international break fully prepared to perform at their best.

By carefully managing the workload of those left behind and gradually reintegrating returning internationals, Juventus hope to strike a balance between recovery and readiness. This approach is designed to maximise performance while reducing the risk of injury ahead of a period in which every point will be vital for the club’s ambitions in Serie A.

The short-term rest period should allow the players to recharge both physically and mentally, ensuring that Juventus are in optimal condition as they resume their domestic campaign and strive to improve their results in the weeks to come.