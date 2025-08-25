Juventus manager Igor Tudor was satisfied with the overall performance of his players on the opening day of the Serie A season.

The Bianconeri began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The home side dominated the action and had the bulk of the chances in the first half, but they had to wait until the second period to break the deadlock through Jonathan David who marked his club debut with a clinical goal.

Andrea Cambiaso then left his teammates a man down after an ill-advised reaction in the 83rd minute. However, Dusan Vlahovic swiftly secured the result as he finished off a slick counter-attack.

Igor Tudor hails David, Vlahovic & Yildiz

After the contest, Tudor expressed his delight with the team’s display, insisting it wasn’t easy to cut through their Emilian visitors, who adopted a low block.

“I’m happy [with the performance]. There’s always a bit of uncertainty in the first half, as you don’t know your opponent, everything is new, so there’s a bit of anxiety,” said the Croatian in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“They deserve compliments. But we did well against their defensive system and counterattack. We were patient.”

Tudor also hailed his two strikers, David and his substitute, Vlahovic, who both got on the scoresheet, and left the door open for a potential combination between the two.

“David’s movement inside the box is excellent. He has the goal in his blood. Dusan has the right mentality, focus and professionalism. He came in and scored A great goal.”

“Although we didn’t try it in training, we thought about having them play together at the end of the match if we needed to score. It’s an option. Sometimes we might consider it from the start.”

The manager also lauded Kenan Yildiz who was chosen as the MVP of the match after delivering two assists, but he refused to compare him to Lamine Yamal.

“Yildiz is enjoying constant growth. He will be talked about a lot and rightly so.

“Yamal? There’s no comparison. Everyone has their own path, their own life; you shouldn’t compare any player with another. They’re both strong, I’m very happy to have him, as I think all of you and all the Juventus fans are.”

Tudor satisfied with Francisco Conceicao and solid Juventus

Tudor also reserved some praise for Francisco Conceicao, but noted how he must release the ball faster.

“Chico played a good game. He’s still young, and he’s been playing in a position he’s rarely played in in his career since I’ve been here.

“He can improve his attacking skills without the ball, and he should make fewer touches. I’m happy with him.”

Overall, Tudor was pleased with his team’s solid display at the back.

“We didn’t concede any goals, and we risked little. We were pretty solid; there’s always room for improvement in certain areas.

“The first few days are uphill for everyone, but we’ll continue to improve. It was important not to concede anything, even from set pieces. We were really good in this aspect. A clean sheet is also pleasant.”