Vasilije Adzic has been regarded as one of Montenegro’s finest players for several years, with many believing he will develop into a star in the future. Despite making a summer move to Juventus, the young forward has primarily been competing for Montenegro’s youth national teams.

However, during the recent international break, Adzic was handed his senior debut for Montenegro in their match against Armenia. The senior national team managers have been monitoring him for some time, but preferred that he mature with less pressure by continuing to focus on the youth side.

Adzic’s impressive form for the Juventus Next Gen team, which also earned him a place in the Bianconeri first team, convinced the national coaches to give him a chance at senior level during this break. He made sure his debut was memorable by scoring in the game, demonstrating exactly why he is considered such an exciting young talent to follow, as Il Bianconero reveals.

Rising Star at Juventus Next Gen

The Juventus Next Gen team plays a crucial role in the club’s youth development system, offering young players like Adzic a platform to showcase their abilities and prepare for top-flight football. Adzic’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and his contribution to the team has helped him break into the senior squad, signalling the club’s confidence in his potential.

Scoring on his senior debut for Montenegro is a significant milestone for the youngster, and it highlights his readiness to compete at a higher level. This breakthrough moment is expected to increase his opportunities for further senior international appearances and strengthen his case to feature regularly for Juventus’ first team.

(Getty Images)

Bright Future Ahead

Adzic is a very exciting talent, and the attacker will surely be an important player for us in the future. It is encouraging that Juventus have such a promising young player in their ranks, and both the club and the national team are keen to see his continued development.

The goal scored on his debut is likely to open the doors to more senior team chances for him, as he strives to establish himself at both club and international level.