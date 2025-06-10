Douglas Luiz was regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League during the 2023–2024 season, which made his move to Juventus a significant moment in the club’s rebuilding efforts. The Bianconeri, aiming to re-establish themselves as a dominant force both domestically and in Europe, secured his signature at the end of that campaign as part of a broader strategy to restore competitiveness.

Juventus have shown a willingness to invest heavily in key areas of the squad, and Luiz was seen as a major acquisition to strengthen the midfield. However, since his arrival in Turin, his performances have not lived up to the high standards he previously set in England.

Decline in Form Raises Concerns

A comparison between clips of Luiz’s final season in the Premier League and his recent displays for Juventus reveals a stark contrast. While he had previously been praised for his composure, technical ability and consistency, his form in Italy has fallen short of expectations.

There is no denying the Brazilian’s talent, but his current level of performance has raised concerns within the club. In order to remain in Turin, he must demonstrate significant improvement. Juventus appear to be losing confidence in Luiz, though they are still hopeful that he can prove them wrong by rediscovering his best form.

Transfer Value and Uncertain Future

The Bianconeri reportedly view Luiz as a potential departure in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Tuttojuve, the club would be open to selling him for a fee in the region of 35 million euros. They consider this valuation reasonable, independent of his recent performances, and are prepared to listen to offers at that price point.

Luiz has been very poor for us, and the Brazilian has to improve in the Club World Cup, or we have to cut our losses on him sooner rather than later. This outlook reflects the urgency within the club to make pragmatic decisions based on performance and value.

The upcoming weeks could be decisive for Luiz, as he looks to revive his standing in the squad and avoid an early exit from the Allianz Stadium.