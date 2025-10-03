Two matches and two goals mark a run that makes it increasingly difficult to overlook Francisco Conceicao as he presses his case for another starting opportunity. His recent contributions have drawn attention and reinforced his importance within the Juventus setup.

Igor Tudor was eager to see him return to Turin following the conclusion of his loan spell from FC Porto in the summer, and Conceicao is now beginning to demonstrate exactly why. Despite enduring a series of injuries, his performances when fit have been significant, consistently troubling defenders who find him a challenging opponent to contain.

A Key Influence at the Allianz Stadium

Chico has proven to be an influential figure at the Allianz Stadium. In the recent match against Villarreal, it was his presence that altered the course of the game in favour of Juventus. Brought on to replace the struggling Teun Koopmeiners, Conceicao provided a spark that enabled Juventus to elevate their performance and improve upon a lacklustre display earlier in the match. His energy and direct play proved decisive, shifting momentum at a crucial stage.

According to Il Bianconero, Conceicao is now in line to secure a starting place when Juventus take on AC Milan this weekend. The prospect of facing Max Allegri’s side, currently labelled a winning machine, presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the forward.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Juventus at a Crossroads

The broader context of the fixture adds weight to the decision. Juventus enter the contest without a victory in their last four matches, a run that contrasts sharply with Milan’s form. Milan has secured four consecutive league wins and has ascended to the top of the table, intensifying the stakes for Juventus.

For Tudor, the match carries additional significance as he looks to reaffirm his side’s credentials and prove a point after a difficult run. Fielding the most effective lineup will be essential, and Conceicao’s recent productivity strengthens his case for inclusion. When on the pitch, Chico has delivered results, and there is a growing belief