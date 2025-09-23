VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Inter are reportedly open to selling their midfielder Davide Frattesi who is a longtime target of Juventus.

The Roman rose to prominence during his time at Sassuolo, which sparked a bidding war between some of the biggest clubs in Italy in the summer of 2023. While the Bianconeri were one of his most keen admirers, it was the Nerazzurri who prevailed in the race, landing him on a deal worth €35 million.

However, the Italian player never managed to cement himself as a regular starter at Giuseppe Meazza.

Davide Frattesi desperate to leave Inter?

While he developped a knack for scoring decisive goals off the bench, Frattesi is no longer content with his understudy status, and was reportedly hoping to seal a move in the summer.

In the end, the Italy international remained at Appiano Gentile, but he continues to fall down the pecking order, as new signing Petar Sucic is now ahead of him in Cristian Chivu’s plans.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

So according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Inter no longer consider Frattesi unsellable, as the two parties are willing to part ways as early as January.

Nevertheless, the Champions League finalists won’t sell the 26-year-old on the cheap, as they would only be prepared to offload him in the middle of the campaign for an offer worth €45-50 million.

Juventus facing competition for Frattesi

This news surfaces at a time when Juventus are desperate for midfield reinforcement after failing to address this department in the summer, which Igor Tudor short of options.

However, the Bianconeri isn’t the only admirer in the race, as Napoli have also been keeping tabs on Frattesi, while Newcastle United are considering reuniting him with fellow Italian midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

Moreover, Inter might not be too keen on strengthening their most hated rivals, even if they’re willing to meet the asking price.