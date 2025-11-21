Verona’s Giovane has emerged as one of the finest attackers in Serie A over the last few months, and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing the player. The Bianconeri continue to search for individuals capable of enhancing their squad ahead of the second half of the season. They believe that, particularly when targeting Serie A talent, they have the ability to secure the players they desire, relying on their reputation and consistent presence in Italian football.

Giovane’s excellent form for Verona has naturally attracted attention from Juventus, yet the club are not the only top side monitoring his progress. Max Allegri’s AC Milan are also reportedly in contention for his signature, though according to Tuttojuve, it is Inter Milan who currently lead the race. The Nerazzurri appear to have taken more concrete steps towards securing Giovane and are closer to obtaining a positive response from the player than Juventus.

Inter Leading the Race

The Bianconeri’s pursuit may be slowed by the need to address multiple areas within their squad, which could limit the immediate focus on finalising a deal for the Verona attacker. Despite this, Juventus remain alert to the possibility of signing him should circumstances change or if other negotiations falter. Giovane’s performances have demonstrated his versatility, goal-scoring ability, and adaptability to different tactical systems, all qualities that make him an attractive prospect for the men in black and white.

Giovane (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Summer Opportunity

Should Inter fail to complete a transfer for Giovane in January, Juventus are expected to have a strong opportunity to challenge for his signature in the summer. The club are likely to monitor the situation closely, ready to act if the player becomes available, while also evaluating how he might fit into Luciano Spalletti’s tactical plans. Giovane’s continued development and consistent form suggest that he could provide immediate impact, offering an option to strengthen Juventus’ attacking options and add depth to the squad for the remainder of the campaign and beyond. His potential to perform at the highest level aligns with the club’s long-term strategy of recruiting emerging talent and integrating them successfully into the first team.