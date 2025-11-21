Juventus continue to face a recurring goalscoring problem that has troubled them across recent seasons, creating a major obstacle as they attempt to re-establish consistent form. The Bianconeri are widely recognised as one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs, yet they remain unable to convert chances with the regularity expected at the highest level. Although many teams across Europe struggle in different areas, the central issue for Juventus is clearly their lack of goalscoring efficiency.

Juventus’ Continued Attacking Concerns

The men in black and white possess several highly regarded attackers, yet the team frequently finds itself unable to make full use of its offensive potential. This ongoing difficulty has contributed to their mixed results and has been one of the main reasons behind the dismissal of their last two managers. Juventus still believe in the quality within their squad, but the inconsistency in front of goal prevents them from taking full control of matches.

Supporters have often watched their team dominate possession and create situations without finding the decisive finish. Even when Juventus defend well, their inability to score regularly limits their ability to impose themselves fully and to build momentum. Matches that once seemed routine have become far more complicated, and the absence of dependable goalscoring remains a major concern.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s Perspective on Improvement

Luciano Spalletti is aware of the seriousness of the issue, yet he has taken a broader and more structural view of how to address it. Rather than focusing solely on correcting individual shortcomings, he believes the solution lies in reinforcing collective stability. Speaking via Calciomercato, he explained his approach and the importance of strengthening the team’s overall identity.

He said, “We always refer to numbers, we can’t help but use them. Then the real work is managing to find our own stability where we can build on the team’s strengths, not trying to correct this or that. It’s about creating something recognised by the players that will be the basis for staying above this line. What I told them recently: I’m in line with what I thought of them after meeting and seeing them. I’m happy to have found what I was hoping for, and we have so many things, and they’re important. What we need to focus on right now is recognising these moments, knowing how to put them into practice at the right times. We have almost everything.”

Spalletti’s comments suggest confidence that Juventus possess the necessary qualities, with the focus now on applying them consistently to resolve their longstanding issues in attack.