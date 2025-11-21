Adrián Bernabé is reportedly one of the players Juventus are keen to sign during the January transfer window, and the midfielder himself may be open to the move. He has established himself as one of Parma’s most important players, but the prospect of joining a larger Italian club is likely to be appealing.

The Bianconeri are currently assessing how to strengthen their midfield, and Bernabé has emerged as a prime target. However, a transfer for the player could prove complicated. Juventus may feel the need to reinforce their squad in January, and he is among the key options being considered. The Old Lady views him as an ideal addition, and they are reportedly planning to test Parma’s stance once the window opens.

Transfer Complications

According to Tuttojuve, Parma consider Bernabé too important to sell during the winter window. Nevertheless, the report emphasises that every player has a price, and if Juventus continue to pursue the midfielder, the club is likely to demand a substantial fee for his services. This could make a January move challenging, and the Bianconeri may have to weigh whether it is worth meeting Parma’s valuation.

If an agreement cannot be reached in the winter, Juventus may have to wait until the summer to make a serious bid. Conversely, if they find an alternative solution to their midfield needs during the campaign, the urgency to sign Bernabé in the summer could diminish.

Future Prospects

Over the next few weeks, it is expected to become clearer whether Juventus will make a concerted effort to secure Bernabé’s signature during the January window. The midfielder’s situation remains closely monitored, with both the player’s ambitions and Parma’s valuation set to play a decisive role in any potential transfer. Should Juventus successfully navigate these factors, they could add a talented and versatile midfielder to their squad, bolstering the team for the remainder of the season and beyond.