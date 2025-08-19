Juventus is reportedly looking to sell Douglas Luiz this summer, just twelve months after he joined the club from Aston Villa, with the Brazilian himself open to a move. The men in black and white believed they had acquired one of the world’s best players when he arrived and were confident he would make a significant impact on their squad.

However, over the course of the season, the midfielder struggled to meet expectations. His performances did not reach the level anticipated, and he appears unwilling to make the necessary improvements, having reportedly given up on making a substantial impact in Turin. This has prompted Juventus to consider moving him on sooner rather than later.

A Return to the Premier League

Luiz reportedly favours a return to the Premier League, and Juventus has indicated that they are open to facilitating such a move. Talks have reportedly taken place with Nottingham Forest regarding a potential transfer, suggesting that the English club is the most likely destination if an agreement can be reached.

Despite both parties being interested in the move, there remains a significant gap between Juventus’ valuation and Nottingham Forest’s offer. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are seeking 40 million euros for Luiz, having invested 50 million euros to acquire him just last year. This fee, however, appears to be excessive given the midfielder’s struggles over the past season, and his prospective buyers have been reluctant to meet the asking price.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Adjusting Demands to Facilitate a Sale

The financial discrepancy has created an obstacle in finalising a deal, with Juventus facing the prospect of having to lower their valuation if they are serious about offloading Luiz during this transfer window. The club’s priority appears to be removing the player from the squad, while still recouping a portion of their initial investment.

Luiz’s willingness to move and Juventus’ openness to negotiating a sale indicate that a resolution may be possible, but it will require flexibility on both sides. The outcome of the discussions with Nottingham Forest, as well as any other interested parties, will determine whether the midfielder will return to the Premier League or remain with the Bianconeri for the coming season.