Nottingham Forest is closing in on a move for Douglas Luiz, as their latest offer appears sufficient to convince Juventus to sell. The Brazilian midfielder is one of several players the Bianconeri want to offload this summer.

The Bianconeri see Luiz as a player who needs to leave the club as soon as possible, and they are reportedly happy to sell him to Forest. The Premier League club is making late adjustments to its squad and is competing alongside West Ham and Everton to secure Luiz’s signature.

However, Forest is leading the race, with a report on Calciomercato claiming that they have now offered 30 million euros for his transfer. Juventus are satisfied with the offer and considers it good enough, meaning there is a strong possibility that they will accept it.

Forest Leading the Race

Luiz is keen to return to England, suggesting that there should be no issues with personal terms, and the transfer could accelerate in the coming weeks. The move would represent a timely acquisition for Nottingham Forest as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

In addition, Juventus are focused on streamlining its roster, and Luiz’s departure would form a key part of this strategy. The club have made it clear that certain players must leave to make room for new arrivals and maintain balance within the squad.

Implications for Nottingham Forest

If completed, Luiz would bring both Premier League experience and technical skill to Nottingham Forest’s midfield, addressing specific requirements within the team. His familiarity with English football is expected to aid his integration, providing immediate reinforcement. The successful signing of Luiz would also demonstrate the club’s ambition in the transfer market, reflecting their intent to compete strongly in the top flight while enhancing squad depth.

With both parties motivated to finalise the deal, indications suggest that a transfer could be concluded in the near future, representing an important step for Nottingham Forest as they prepare for the upcoming season.