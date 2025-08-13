Juventus are actively seeking to part ways with Douglas Luiz, with the club making no secret of their desire to move the Brazilian midfielder on before the close of the current transfer window. The deal to bring him to Turin just a year ago is now being viewed by many within the club as a mistake, and the player himself is also keen to find a way out. Both parties are aligned in wanting a transfer to be completed as soon as possible.

Interest from the Premier League

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Luiz at various points in the window, including Everton and Nottingham Forest. Everton initially explored the possibility of a loan arrangement, but this option was dismissed by Juventus, who have made it clear that their preference is for a permanent sale. This firm stance caused Everton to step back from their pursuit, leaving Nottingham Forest as the only club still actively engaged in talks.

Forest’s interest remains strong, but the two sides have yet to agree on a fee. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are holding out for a figure in the region of 40 million euros, while Forest’s latest offer is understood to be around 34 million euros. This gap in valuation is currently preventing the move from being finalised, though negotiations remain ongoing.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Urgency to Finalise the Departure

From Juventus’ perspective, completing the deal swiftly is essential. The club are keen to use the funds from Luiz’s sale to bring in a replacement before the market closes, ensuring they are not left short in midfield. Time is now becoming a factor, as the window draws to a close and alternative targets need to be pursued.

Luiz, for his part, has found it difficult to secure a consistent place in the starting line-up, with his style and form not aligning with the manager’s long-term plans. Remaining at the club without regular playing time would do little for his career progression, and there is mutual recognition that a clean break is the most logical outcome.

If the two clubs can bridge the financial gap, this transfer could be concluded quickly, allowing Luiz to start a new chapter in England and Juventus to reshape their squad for the challenges ahead.