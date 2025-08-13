Juventus enter the new Serie A campaign with ambitions of reclaiming the league title, and as the most decorated club in Italian football, expectations for silverware remain as high as ever. The Old Lady’s pedigree ensures that they are always among the favourites for domestic honours, but this season comes with the added intrigue of change both on and off the pitch.

A New Era Under Tudor

This is the first summer in charge for Igor Tudor, who took the reins in March. While he has had only a few months to implement his ideas, pressure is already mounting to deliver results. Juventus have identified their attacking unit as an area requiring significant improvement, with last season’s inconsistency in front of goal costing them valuable points in the title race.

The Bianconeri are exploring moves to reshape their forward line, including the potential return of Randal Kolo Muani. They have already strengthened with the acquisition of Jonathan David on a free transfer, adding depth and versatility to their options up front. At the same time, the club are prepared to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic, who has struggled for minutes under the current coach and is not viewed as central to the tactical plan.

Getty Images

Attacking Identity in Focus

The belief within the Juventus hierarchy is that a revitalised attack will be crucial to their success this term. The closing weeks of the transfer window will therefore be pivotal, as they aim to secure the right balance of creativity, pace, and finishing ability in the squad.

Pundit Giancarlo Marocchi offered his assessment of the situation, saying, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “They need to figure out who’s coming up front. With the resurgence of Bremer and Koopmeiners, Juve are in good shape, but up front they need to start scaring their opponents again. Some time ago, those who faced them were so worried about conceding goals that they forgot to attack, something that’s been lost in recent years. And up front, for now, I’m only trusting Yildiz.”

His comments underscore the importance of re-establishing the fear factor that once defined Juventus in attack. The club will need decisive movement in the market to ensure its forward line can deliver the goals required to mount a genuine title challenge.