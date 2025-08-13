Samuel Mbangula and Kenan Yildiz shared a close bond during their time together at Juventus, having first linked up in the club’s Next Gen team before both were promoted to the senior squad. Thiago Motta was the one who elevated Mbangula to the first team, impressed by his consistent performances in the youth ranks.

At one point, Mbangula even found himself higher in the pecking order than Yildiz, a sign of the Belgian’s growing influence in Turin.

Shift in fortunes under Tudor

That situation changed drastically when Igor Tudor took charge. The new manager was not as keen on Mbangula’s style of play, and the Belgian soon found his opportunities on the pitch limited. It became clear that he would leave the club this summer, with Juventus initially attempting to include him, along with Timothy Weah, in a deal to Nottingham Forest.

The move fell apart after Weah refused the destination, but Werder Bremen then stepped in to secure Mbangula’s signature on a permanent deal.

Praise for Yildiz’s leadership qualities

Reflecting on his time at Juventus in comments reported by Il Bianconero, Mbangula singled out Yildiz for special praise:

“You all know Yildiz as a player, and he’ll be Juventus’s extra man; he’s incredibly talented. Kenan, however, is also top-notch off the pitch: he always dispenses advice and spreads a good mood. He and Rouhi gave me a special birthday present, just between us. Kenan is incredibly talented, and I hope he stays at Juve for a long time. He’s fantastic at dribbling and shooting; he’ll become a real leader.”

Yildiz’s impact on the team continues to grow, and if his performances remain at a high level, there could be a day when he is entrusted with the Juventus captaincy.