Juventus remain determined to sell Douglas Luiz during the current transfer window, yet they are equally keen to provide Teun Koopmeiners with more opportunities to succeed. Both midfielders arrived at the club last summer, and the Bianconeri have been working to get the best from them.

Mixed fortunes for recent midfield signings

Neither player delivered the expected level of performance in their first season, and while there is hope for improvement, Luiz may not be given the chance to develop further in Turin. The Brazilian is frustrated with his situation and is seeking a move away from the club as soon as possible. Juventus are hopeful of finalising an agreement with Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks.

For Koopmeiners, however, the situation is different. According to Il Bianconero, manager Igor Tudor has adjusted his role on the pitch, moving him from an attacking midfield position to central midfield. This change gives him different responsibilities and a role that may better suit his abilities, after he struggled in a more advanced position last season.

Juventus seek improvement from Koopmeiners

Considerable funds were invested in securing Koopmeiners’ services, and the club are determined to see that investment justified with improved performances this campaign. The Dutchman shares the desire to raise his level, and tactical adjustments could help him find consistency and deliver on his potential.

Juventus know that a strong and balanced midfield will be crucial in their pursuit of success this season. Should Koopmeiners adapt well to his revised role, he could become an important figure in the squad, providing stability and creativity from the centre of the pitch. The club’s willingness to persist with him while preparing for Luiz’s departure underlines their belief that the right blend of players can make a decisive difference.