Juventus are determined to compete strongly for the Scudetto title this season, and Paolo Di Canio has given his view on what they need to do to achieve that goal. The Bianconeri have been active in the current transfer window, seeking to build a squad capable of challenging for the championship. While not every position has been strengthened to their satisfaction, there is still a belief within the club that the team assembled is good enough to fight for the crown.

The competition will be fierce, with Napoli making significant additions to their squad and Max Allegri returning as manager of AC Milan. These developments mean Juventus will have to remain in peak condition for the majority of the campaign if they are to secure a place in the top four, let alone win the title. The challenge ahead will require consistency, depth and strong tactical organisation.

Di Canio on Juventus’ title prospects

Di Canio has been following Juventus’ pre-season preparations closely. He believes that with the right moves in the transfer market, the Bianconeri can position themselves as genuine contenders for the Scudetto. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Di Canio stated, “Juventus will be attacked immediately, and they will push further forward if Vlahovic leaves and Tonali arrives.”

This observation highlights a key factor in their title hopes. The potential departure of Dusan Vlahovic would necessitate a reshaping of the attack, while the arrival of a player such as Sandro Tonali could significantly improve the midfield’s stability and creativity.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Importance of transfer market decisions

The transfer window remains open, providing Juventus with the opportunity to address areas that could prove decisive over the course of the season. Adding players with the right blend of technical quality and tactical intelligence will be crucial if they are to match the physical and mental demands of a long title race.

The Bianconeri’s ability to adapt their style of play to different opponents, while maintaining a high level of performance, will be critical. A balanced squad with depth in key positions can give them the resilience to deal with injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion.

While Juventus already have a solid foundation, as Di Canio suggests, the right acquisitions could be the final step in transforming them from hopeful challengers into outright favourites for the Scudetto. The weeks ahead in the transfer market could ultimately define their season.