Samuel Mbangula has revealed that his move from Juventus to Werder Bremen was driven by the Italian club’s need to generate funds. The Belgian winger, who had impressed during his early time in the first team, spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding his departure and his future ambitions.

Mbangula was promoted to the senior squad at the start of last season by Thiago Motta, who sought to integrate more young players into the side. Under Motta’s guidance, he quickly became one of the more promising attackers in the squad, regularly featuring in matches and demonstrating his potential to become a key figure at the Allianz Stadium.

Change in management alters Mbangula’s role

However, the departure of Motta marked the beginning of a difficult period for Mbangula. With the arrival of Igor Tudor as manager, his playing opportunities became scarce. The winger found it challenging to adapt to the tactical demands of the new system, and his place in the pecking order began to slip.

The club faced financial considerations during the summer, and with limited appearances in Tudor’s plans, the decision was taken to sell Mbangula. Juventus sought to balance their books, and the Belgian’s transfer to Werder Bremen provided a suitable opportunity to raise funds without disrupting the core of the first team’s starting line-up.

Mbangula on his Juventus exit and future

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Mbangula explained, “Sure, and Turin too, but I’ve moved on. I would have stayed, but that’s football. The club made a clear statement to me: ‘We’re sorry, but we need to raise money and we’re forced to sell you.’ A return in the future? Why not?”

Despite the circumstances of his exit, Mbangula expressed no resentment toward Juventus. He accepted the decision with professionalism, recognising that financial realities often play a significant role in football. His focus now is on making an immediate impact in Germany, where he aims to establish himself in the Bundesliga and continue developing as a player.

Mbangula’s maturity in handling his departure suggests that he remains open to returning to the Allianz Stadium one day, provided the opportunity arises. For now, however, his attention is firmly on contributing to Werder Bremen’s campaign and proving that he can thrive at the highest level of European football.