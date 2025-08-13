Juventus have maintained a long-standing interest in securing the services of Jadon Sancho and have held discussions with Manchester United regarding a potential transfer. The winger has been informed that he is not part of United’s plans for the current campaign, creating an opportunity for other clubs to make their move.

Sancho spent the previous season on loan at Chelsea, where he played a role in their Europa Conference League triumph. He also reached the 2024 Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, further underlining his experience at the highest level.

Manchester United willing to compromise

Before shifting their focus towards other targets, Juventus were engaged in serious talks to bring Sancho to Turin. At one stage, an agreement appeared close, but no final deal materialised. Manchester United, aware of the need to move him on, have signalled their willingness to reduce their asking price in order to facilitate his departure. This is partly due to his status as one of the club’s highest earners, and they are keen to avoid carrying his wages without a meaningful role for him on the pitch.

Despite this, Juventus have not made significant progress in negotiations. The reasons for the delay remain unclear, especially given United’s openness to finding a solution. This uncertainty has left the transfer in a state of limbo, with the possibility of renewed talks still present.

Jadon Sancho (Getty Images)

Expert comments on the situation

Football journalist Sami Mokbel addressed the ongoing speculation as quoted by Tuttojuve, saying, “I think his future is coming to a close. He can leave Manchester United, that is no secret. Juventus is an option, but we are still wondering why an agreement has not been reached yet, given United’s willingness to sell.”

Sancho’s pedigree, which includes success in European competition and experience in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga, makes him an appealing option for Juventus. The Bianconeri may see him as a player capable of bringing creativity and a direct attacking threat to their squad, particularly in a season where competition for domestic and European honours will be intense.

If Juventus are able to finalise terms, this transfer could represent both a valuable addition to their attacking options and an opportunity for Sancho to revive his career in a new environment.