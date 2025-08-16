Juventus has included Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez in their squad for the upcoming fixture against Atalanta, despite both players’ departures from the club being imminent. The Serie A side is in advanced discussions to sell Luiz to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, while negotiations continue regarding Gonzalez. Atletico Madrid has expressed interest in signing the Argentinian attacker, with talks ongoing to finalise a deal in the coming days.

Juventus’ Approach to Squad Management

For the time being, both Luiz and Gonzalez remain Juventus players, and the club is preparing for the new season with all registered members of the squad. Unlike last summer, when Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli removed unwanted players from first-team training, Juventus has adopted a different approach this term. The management continues to trust the manager’s decision to involve them in the squad, ensuring they remain match-fit and integrated.

According to Calciomercato, Luiz and Gonzalez have been named alongside other senior players for the game against Atalanta. Maintaining the fitness and readiness of all squad members is considered vital, given the uncertainty surrounding transfer deals and potential departures.

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

The Importance of Unity

Juventus believes that fostering a sense of belonging and unity within the squad is essential to sustaining performance levels throughout the season. Even players whose futures may lie elsewhere are being kept engaged to ensure that the team remains cohesive. This approach reflects the club’s focus on preparation, fitness, and squad harmony, which could prove decisive as the campaign progresses.

By including Luiz and Gonzalez in the matchday squad, Juventus demonstrates a pragmatic strategy that balances player development, team morale, and ongoing transfer negotiations. Ensuring all players remain in peak condition will help the club respond to any eventualities that arise during the season.