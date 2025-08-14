Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz could be on his way out of Continassa in the coming days, with Nottingham Forest making concrete steps to lure him back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old failed to properly settle in Italian football after making a transfer from Aston Villa worth almost €50 million.

Sadly for the Brazilian, his first year in Turin was plagued by never-ending injuries that prevented him from assembling any sort of momentum throughout the campaign.

Douglas Luiz still expected to leave Juventus

Igor Tudor made it clear that he doesn’t believe Luiz is suited to his 3-4-2-1 formation, as he requires a different type of midfielder, but he recently admitted that the Brazilian might be able to play further up the pitch, as an understudy for Kenan Yildiz.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Croatian manager may have a point, at least based on the player’s performance in Wednesday’s friendly against Juventus Next Gen, as he managed to score a goal and provide an assist for Dusan Vlahovic while playing as an attacking midfielder.

Nevertheless, Luiz remains on the market, and a return to the Premier League remains more than just a mere suggestion.

Nottingham Forest contact Juventus for Douglas Luiz

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Nottingham Forest have initiated talks with Juventus, as they seek a club-to-club agreement for the transfer of the Man City youth product.

The two clubs had already found an accord early in the summer for the double transfer of Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula. However, neither winger accepted the destination. The USMNT star ended up joining Marseille, while the young Belgian signed for Werder Bremen.

Nevertheless, Luiz could be more enticed by this prospect given his Premier League history. As for Juventus, they will be keen to recoup at least €40 million to avoid registering a capital loss.