Morten Hjulmand is one of the midfielders that Juventus are reportedly interested in adding to their squad during this transfer window, and there have been reports that he is considering a move away from his current club.

The Danish international has been monitored by Juventus since his time at Lecce before his transfer to Portugal, where he now plays for Sporting Club. He has developed into one of the leaders at the Portuguese side, and Sporting would be reluctant to let him leave.

Hjulmand’s release clause is set at 80 million euros, and as one of the top performers in the team, Juventus are aware that signing him will be a challenging task. While Sporting could potentially accept a fee below his release clause, he is unlikely to come cheap, as the club does not urgently require funds, having already sold Viktor Gyokeres and other players during the summer.

Sporting’s Position

Sporting are reportedly prepared to retain Hjulmand for the remainder of the season if a suitable offer is not received. However, a report on Football Italia suggests that they could be open to selling him to Manchester United. After failing to secure a move for Carlos Baleba, the Red Devils have turned their attention towards Hjulmand, who is understood to be keen to reunite with Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese club’s stance indicates that any interested party will need to present a compelling offer to persuade Sporting to part with their influential midfielder. Hjulmand’s leadership and performances have been integral to the team, meaning the club will weigh any transfer proposal carefully.

Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Potential Implications for Juventus and Other Clubs

Should the transfer materialise, Hjulmand would represent a significant addition to Juventus’s midfield, bringing both experience and leadership qualities. At the same time, Manchester United could strengthen their squad by acquiring a player familiar with the tactical approach of Ruben Amorim. Hjulmand’s potential move to the Premier League may appeal to the Danish midfielder, but it also suggests that Juventus may need to identify alternative targets if the deal does not come to fruition.