Juventus take on Atalanta today in their final pre-season fixture ahead of the Serie A campaign, and this is the team Igor Tudor has selected.

Juve team v Atalanta

The Bianconeri are perennial favourites to win the league title, while attention is focused on La Dea to see how they perform following the departure of Gian Piero Gasperini. This match provides both sides with an opportunity to assess their squads after recent summer transfer activity and to gauge their readiness ahead of the season opener next weekend.

Pre-Season Preparations

Over the past few weeks, both Juventus and Atalanta have conducted significant summer business, adjusting their squads and testing new tactical setups. For Juventus, this game represents a chance to refine their strategies and integrate new players, demonstrating that they are prepared to challenge for the title once again. Atalanta, meanwhile, faces the challenge of replacing key personnel following Gasperini’s departure, and the encounter with Juventus will offer insight into how the team will function under new management.

The match also provides a useful test of fitness and competitiveness for both teams. Pre-season fixtures are crucial for establishing team chemistry, evaluating tactical approaches, and identifying areas for improvement, all of which will be critical as the competitive campaign begins.

Historical Context

Historically, encounters between Juventus and Atalanta have been closely contested. In the last five meetings, three ended in draws, with Juventus and Atalanta winning one of the remaining two matches each. Notably, the last time these sides met, Atalanta recorded a 4-0 victory over Juventus, a result that contributed to the dismissal of Thiago Motta before the season concluded.

This pre-season game provides Juventus with an opportunity to show they have evolved since that defeat and to demonstrate that they are capable of challenging the strongest sides in the Italian top flight. Atalanta, for their part, will aim to maintain their strong head-to-head record and prove that they can remain competitive even amid managerial changes.

As the Serie A season approaches, this fixture offers both clubs a final chance to test their squads and refine their strategies before the league campaign begins in earnest. Fans will be watching closely to see which team emerges with confidence and momentum ahead of the season’s start.