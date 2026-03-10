Juventus has entered an important stage of the season as the Old Lady looks to finish this campaign in a Champions League spot.

The men in black and white have already been knocked out of this season’s Champions League, so their focus is on finishing inside the top four.

Juve has the players, the coach, and the fans to win every remaining game of the season, especially their home matches. The men at the Allianz Stadium have worked very hard to ensure that they are in a position to end this term well.

Their fans were disappointed that the team had been knocked out of the competition, but Juve can end the term well by finishing in the top four.

Luciano Spalletti wants to coach in the Champions League next term, and the only way that can happen is if his team makes a qualifying place.

Juve knows they will need to do a lot to make that happen, and they have been working as hard as they can to achieve it. Their players know the time has come for them to be at their best, and we expect all of them to do just that in the remaining games of the season.

However, it is not just the players who have to be at their best in every match now; the fans must also step up their support. Some of them have been frustrated by the inconsistent form of the team this term, which has led to them not supporting the boys as much as they should.

However, Juve needs them now more than ever, especially when the team plays its home matches. In fact, Juve needs everyone behind the team and not just the fans, the cleaners, AV crews, stewards, absolutely everyone.

The club’s motto is “until the end”, and the fans have to make that an important part of their support because the players need their support until the end of every match and the season.

From now on, the Allianz Stadium should be a place that other teams do not want to visit because of how intimidated Juve’s supporters would make them feel. While the fans support their own with a cheer each time the team is in possession, they should boo their opponents when they regain possession.

The remaining games of this term will be defining for the club as a whole, and the fans must play their role well as the 12th man in the equation.

They have been fantastic in the past, and the players trust them to do so again in the next few weeks.