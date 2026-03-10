Federico Bernardeschi was a Juventus player between 2017 and 2022, before leaving to join Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. The winger arrived at Juve from Fiorentina, where he had been one of Serie A’s standout performers, despite La Viola doing everything possible to prevent the transfer from taking place.

During his time at Juventus, Bernardeschi was regarded as one of the club’s more talented players and was relied upon in several key matches. His versatility and attacking flair made him a valuable asset in various tactical setups, and he quickly adapted to the demands of a top club competing for major honours.

The Number 10 Ambition

Upon his arrival, Bernardeschi expressed a desire to wear the number 10 shirt, a number historically associated with some of the club’s most iconic figures. At that time, the shirt was vacant, and the young Italian hoped to continue the legacy associated with it.

However, Juventus had other plans. The club decided not to award him the number immediately, and the shirt was soon given to Paulo Dybala, who was already in his third year at Juventus and widely considered to have earned the honour. The decision sent a clear message regarding the club’s view of Bernardeschi’s readiness to assume such a prestigious role.

Reflecting on the Past

Bernardeschi has recalled the moment and shared his perspective on the situation. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he said, “The number 10 at Juve? I asked to have the number 10 shirt, they told me I was too young and had to wait at least a year. Then Dybala took it, who was already in his third year at Juventus, and that train passed for me.”

The experience highlighted both the challenges of stepping into a club with a rich history and the patience required for young players to make their mark. Despite not receiving the number 10 shirt, Bernardeschi went on to contribute significantly during his five years with Juventus before embarking on a new chapter in North America with Toronto FC.