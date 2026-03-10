Lois Openda is expected to become a permanent Juventus player when his loan spell from RB Leipzig expires at the end of this season. The Bianconeri are obligated to complete the transfer as long as they finish the campaign inside the top ten in Serie A, which currently appears likely.

Juventus already possess several talented players within their squad, but the club had hoped that the arrival of Openda would further strengthen its attacking options. When he joined on loan, there was optimism that the striker could provide a new dimension to the team’s forward line and help improve their overall attacking output.

However, the move has not worked out as planned so far. Openda has struggled to deliver the expected performances and has failed to establish himself as a consistent contributor under two different managers. His difficulties in adapting to the team’s style of play have raised questions about his long-term future in Turin.

Expectations and Disappointment

Juventus initially viewed Openda as one of the most promising attacking prospects available. The club believed he could play an important role in helping them transition away from their reliance on Dusan Vlahovic, who had previously been the focal point of the attack.

During the same transfer window, Juventus also added Jonathan David to their squad. Both strikers were expected to enhance the team’s offensive capabilities, yet neither player has managed to make the impact that supporters and club officials had anticipated.

While David is expected to remain with the team beyond this season and could serve as a backup option in the attacking department, the situation surrounding Openda appears far less certain.

Juventus’ Plan for the Forward

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus intend to complete the permanent signing of Openda because the terms of the agreement require them to do so if they finish within the top ten in the league. However, the report adds that the club are already considering moving him on soon afterwards.

The plan could involve selling the striker to another club or sending him out on loan during the next campaign. Juventus are reportedly unconvinced that he will improve sufficiently to earn a long-term place in the squad.

As things stand, the Bianconeri appear ready to fulfil their contractual obligation but may quickly look for a solution that allows them to reshape their attacking options for the future.