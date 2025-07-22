Juventus and Inter Milan share one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football, and transfers between the two clubs remain rare. Historically, players who have featured for both sides have either moved as free agents or made the switch later in their careers, well past their peak.

Juventus continue to hold the title of the most successful club in Italian football, though Inter Milan remain one of the country’s top teams. The Nerazzurri secured league titles in 2021 and 2024, ending Juventus’ dominant nine-year run with their triumph in 2021.

Juventus Eye Ambitious Move for Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan currently boast a number of high-quality players, but the departure of manager Simone Inzaghi may force the club into making difficult financial decisions. While they are reluctant to lose key figures, there is now speculation that some players could be sold if the right offer arrives.

Among those the club would prefer to keep is Marcus Thuram. The French attacker has become a central figure in Inter’s squad, and his performances have attracted attention from across Europe. Juventus are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in securing his services as they continue to search for attacking reinforcements.

Inter Set High Price Amid Interest

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan has set an asking price of 75 million euros for Thuram. This valuation underlines how highly the club rates the forward and reflects their reluctance to part ways with him. For Juventus, this creates a significant hurdle in any potential negotiations.

Although Thuram would be a strong addition to the Bianconeri squad, the rivalry between the two clubs, combined with Inter’s valuation, makes the prospect of a transfer highly complex. There is even a possibility that Inter could demand a higher fee, especially if they sense hesitation or growing interest from multiple clubs.

As Juventus continue to rebuild and strengthen its team ahead of the new season, it remains to be seen whether it will push forward with a formal move for Thuram or shift its focus to more accessible targets.