Dušan Vlahović and Juventus must come to a resolution regarding the striker’s future this summer, as signs suggest he may have already played his final match for the club.

In recent weeks, Vlahović has seen his role diminished, with Randal Kolo Muani starting ahead of him during the Club World Cup. With only 12 months remaining on his contract, the Serbian forward has the option to see out his deal, collect a net salary of 12 million euros, and depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Juventus Seeking Urgent Resolution

Juventus are unwilling to accept such a scenario, especially considering the financial investment made in the player. The club is determined to avoid losing him without compensation and is weighing all options, including a sale during this transfer window or, if necessary, a contract termination.

Efforts are ongoing to secure a contract extension, but Vlahović appears intent on maintaining control of the situation. His current position gives him significant leverage, though Juventus are actively working to prevent a one-sided outcome in the negotiations.

Player’s Return Delayed Pending Decision

As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus do not want Vlahović to return for pre-season training, which is scheduled to resume in two days, until his future is fully resolved. The club believes it would be counterproductive to reintegrate him into the squad without clarity on whether he will remain a part of their plans for the upcoming season.

Vlahović is considered too valuable an asset to be allowed to see out his contract and leave as a free agent. Juventus are therefore pushing for a decisive outcome that will either commit the player to the club long-term or ensure a financially viable exit.

The next few days will be critical, as both parties assess their positions and move towards what could be a definitive end or a new beginning in their relationship.