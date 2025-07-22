Douglas Luiz is expected to leave Juventus during the current transfer window, with the midfielder’s departure increasingly likely this summer.

Juventus are working to build a squad capable of competing for major honours in the upcoming season. As part of this process, the club has been evaluating the contribution of each player, and Luiz is not viewed as someone who can play a decisive role in their future success.

Juventus and Luiz Set for Early Exit

Despite arriving just a year ago, both the club and the player have concluded that a separation is in their best interests. Luiz is also keen to move on, and Juventus have encouraged him to find a new club. His representatives are now actively working to secure a transfer.

The Brazilian international had previously performed well in the Premier League with Aston Villa, which has led to renewed interest from English clubs. According to Tuttojuve, Luiz’s agent is currently in England to explore potential opportunities and initiate talks with interested sides.

Premier League Return on the Horizon

Several Premier League teams are reportedly monitoring his situation. Everton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest have all shown interest in securing his services, and discussions could accelerate in the coming weeks as his entourage aims to reach an agreement with one of them.

Juventus are eager to conclude the transfer swiftly. The club recognises that Luiz has not adapted well to their tactical demands and has struggled to find form since his arrival. With both sides aligned in their desire to part ways, the midfielder’s departure now seems a matter of time.

Luiz’s spell in Turin has not gone as planned, and Juventus are looking to offload him while they still can. A move back to the Premier League appears the most realistic option, and negotiations are expected to continue as his representatives seek the best possible solution.